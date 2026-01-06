Makhadzi discharged after car accident, forced to take 10-week break from stage



Award-winning South African singer Makhadzi has been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home after a serious car accident at the end of 2025, her team and social media posts confirm.





The Limpopo-born artist real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona was involved in a crash on 31 December 2025 while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg, prompting concern among fans nationwide.





On 5 January 2026, Makhadzi shared an emotional update with her followers, thanking them for the outpouring of support and prayers since the incident. She revealed that although she has been released from hospital, doctors have advised a strict 10-week period of home care, during which she will not be performing live.

“I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to normal,” she wrote, adding that she feels “a second chance to breathe” and is focusing on healing.





Despite the forced break from the stage, Makhadzi known for hits like Ghanama says she will spend the recovery period writing new music in the studio and remains spiritually grounded, expressing gratitude that her voice was protected. .





Her management confirmed that all scheduled performances during this period are postponed, with the emphasis firmly on her health and full recovery.