Mambwe – 17/02/26



MALAMBO TO BE DEVIDED IN TO TWO CONSTITUENCIES



Resident of Malambo Constituency in Mambwe District have proposed that Malambo Constituency be devided in to two constituencies.





They proposed the names of the two constituencies as Malambo East and Malambo west.





According to the proposal Malambo East should comprise 9 wards namely , Jumbe, Chipapa, Chisengu, Mphomwa , Mdima, Nyakatokoli, Kasamanda Chikowa and Msoro Central while 6 wards namely , Chipako, Ncheka, Mankhanya, Nsefu, Kakumbi and Malama will be under Malambo West Constituency.





This came to light during the submissions for Malambo Constituency delimitation under Mambwe held this morning at Malama Chikuntho conference hall in Mambwe district.





Speaking after the submissions,Mambwe District Electral Officer Mr David Mumba Mwansa called the exercise success and promised to submit the submissions as received.





Eastern Province Minister also Malambo Constituency Area Member of Parliament Mr Peter Simon Phiri expressed happiness that finally the submissions to add one more Constituency to Malambo has been done. He said the decision will help the Members of Parliament to easily develop their areas as the Constituency Development Fund will be increased for the district and the distances within the the new Constituencies will be reduced. He promised to lobby for the addition of one more Constituency in the near future so that Mambwe District can have 3 Constituencies as the district is vast.





Minister of green economy and environment Mr Mike Mposha ( M.P) who was also present during the meeting, commended residents of Mambwe District for the successful meeting. He said the delimitation of Constituencies is due to bill 7 and the good leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.He encouraged the residents to continue supporting the government policies for more development in the district.





In his remarks His royal highness Chief Jumbe comended the community for the unity during the submissions and encouraged them to continue working together with the government and traditional leadership.



CIC PRESS TEAM