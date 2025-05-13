MALANJI FAILS TO GIVE COURT DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE OF HIS BUSINESSES



Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has admitted that he had not gone with documentary evidence in court to prove that his businesses made millions of Kwacha in the 90s.





During cross-examination yesterday, principal State advocate Gracelia Mulenga asked Malanji if he had documentation to prove that he earned that much from the ‘lucrative’ businesses.





“You agree that you have not produced any document in court to show that the business was doing well?” Ms Mulenga asked, to which the accused said he did not.





The prosecutor reminded the accused that he earlier asserted in his defence that he used to make US$1 million from his power automation business.





“Yet again, you have not brought documents showing that the money [used to buy some properties] was coming from the power automation business?” Ms Mulenga asked the witness, who said “I didn’t”.





The court also heard that while the accused was still minister, he had travelled abroad and made several bank deposits after his return.





The court heard that after Malanji’s return from Turkey in December 2020, he made a US$100,000 deposit.



“On the same day, there was an outward transfer to National Airways Corporation?” Ms Mulenga asked the accused, who said “yes”.



