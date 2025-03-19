Malanji unwell to continue defence, Matter Adjourned- court hears



A SURETY has informed the Economic and Financial Crime’s Court that former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji could not manage to testify in his case yesterday because he was unwell and given bed rest.





Masauso Tembo told the court that the accused visited the hospital and was advised to take a bed rest.





“The accused person is not here, he is sick. He felt sick, went to the hospital and he was given bed rest,” Tembo said.



This in a matter where Malanji is Jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba.





Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime while Yamba is facing two counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures.



In other counts, Malanji allegedly possessed a Bell 430 Helicopter, a Bell 206 JET Ranger Helicopter, Gibson Royal Hotel and other properties properties suspected of being proceeds of crime.





It is also alleged that Malanji possessed US$110,000 and US$105,000 property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



When Malanji took stand to defend himself in the matter, he denied all the allegations placed on him.



He said he acquired all his properties genuinely from the funds he acquired through his businesses and allowances he obtained when he was minister.





When he opened his defence, he explained his properties were genuinely acquired from his savings, because he is a good saver.



He said he started saving way back in 1987 when he was in transportation business.



Malanji said his transportation business started on a good note as he could make earnings of US$180,000 to US$200,000.





The former minister denied owning the Gibson royal hotel in Kitwe, stating that he was only a shareholder.



He also denied owning and possessing the two helicopters as alleged in the charge sheet.





Malanji said Bell 430 Helicopter and Bell 206 Jet ranger Helicopter belonged to Gibson air charter and Gibson power systems where he is a director and shareholder.





He indicated that the Bell 420 was purchased at US$1.4 million and Bell 206 which is smaller was about US$710,000.



Furthermore, Malanji said his house was only 100×50 metres and couldn’t accommodate the aircraft.



On Monday, March 17, 2025, Malanji was seen sneezing and had asked the court for a break to clear his throat.



And when the matter came for continued defence yesterday, it was revealed that Malanji was sick.





Therefore, the court granted the adjournment and set May 7, 2025 for continuation of defence.



Credit; By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 19, 2025