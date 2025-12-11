MALANJI’S LAWYER TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO REFRAIN FROM COMMENTING ON ONGOING COURT CASES

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji’s lawyer Jonas Zimba has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to desist from being a master of all and avoid commenting on legal matters.

Mr. Zimba in an interview with Phoenix News has criticized the President’s public commentary on matters that are before the courts, saying such statements risk undermining the proper administration of justice.

This follows President Hichilema’s remarks on Tuesday this week during the international corruption day commemoration that the 2 helicopters linked to Mr. Malanji have been donated to the Zambia Airforce –ZAF-.

Mr. Zimba says it is appalling that the Head of State made such remarks amidst an impending ruling to halt the execution of the forfeiture for the helicopters before the Lusaka magistrates court, a Lusaka high court appeal and an active matter in South-Africa on the helicopters.

He however said he is confident that the courts will determine the matter fairly and has urged respect for the rule of law.

