MALAWI BISHOPS EXPRESS SOLIDARITY WITH ZCCB AT CATHOLIC FORUM



The Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB) has expressed solidarity with the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops ZCCB.





Speaking during the opening of the Zambia National Catholic Forum , MCCB President Right Rev. Martin Anwel Mtumbuka said, in the name of a shared faith in Jesus Christ, MCCB extends a message of solidarity to Zambian bishops and to the entire Catholic Church in Zambia.





He noted that Malawi and Zambia face common challenges such as poverty, inequality, and the need for good governance, therefore there is need for continued collaboration in promoting social justice, peace, and reconciliation.





Bishop Mtumbuka also urged stronger cooperation within the Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe (MAZAZI) sub-region through joint pastoral programmes and a united voice against neo-colonial influences that undermine cultural and Christian values.





Meanwhile speaking at the same event ZCCB Secretary General Fr. Francis Mukosa noted that while families in Zambia face many social and economic challenges, they continue to show resilience and deep faith.





Fr.Mukosa emphasized the Church’s responsibility to accompany families with compassion, wisdom, and practical support so that none feel abandoned.





Nine (9) Zambian Bishops are in attendance at the Catholic Forum themed “Family at Crossroads,” which is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 18th December 2025.



Sandra Kunda

ZCCB