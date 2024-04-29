MALAWI DELEGATION ARRIVES IN ZAMBIA FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION EXCHANGE VISIT

Zambia has warmly received a delegation from Malawi as part of an exchange visit aimed at sharing best practices in the social protection sector. The delegation, comprising Malawian members of Parliament, social welfare experts, policymakers, and practitioners, is eager to exchange insights on the effective implementation of social protection programs.

Areas of discussion during the visit will focus on various topics, including the Gewel project, Social Cash Transfer programs, financing of Social Protection and Shock Response, strategies in disaster management and mitigation, and child protection. These discussions aim to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing between the two nations to enhance their respective social protection initiatives.

On behalf of the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Permanent Secretary, Ms. Angela Kawandami, along with Director for Community Development, Mrs. Patricia Muyamwa, and other directors and ministry staff, warmly welcomed the delegation upon their arrival.

The exchange program signifies a crucial step towards global solidarity in addressing social challenges. It highlights the commitment of both Malawi and Zambia to learn from each other’s experiences and promote social justice in their respective countries.

During their visit, the delegates will engage in plenary discussions, conduct site visits, and participate in collaborative sessions with their counterparts from the host country. These activities aim to enrich both Malawi’s and Zambia’s social protection initiatives, fostering mutual growth and development in the pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive society.