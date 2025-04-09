Malawi, Israel sign landmark labour export agreement

Malawi and Israel have signed a landmark agreement on the temporary employment of Malawian workers in specific labor market sectors in Israel.



The agreement was signed on April 7, 2025, by Honourable Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Honourable Sharren Haskel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The signing of this agreement marks a major milestone in the bilateral relations between Malawi and Israel.

It enables Malawi to leverage Israel’s global expertise in vocational training, skills development, and employment, enhancing the welfare of Malawians through the exchange of expertise, creation of employment opportunities, and promotion of collaborative development.

The agreement aims to provide employment opportunities for Malawian workers in Israel’s labor market, with an initial focus on the agriculture sector. Malawi has committed to providing Israel with 3,000 hardworking workers, with the possibility of expanding to other sectors in the future.

The agreement also outlines the recruitment, placement, monitoring, and repatriation processes for temporary migrant workers.

The agreement is part of a government-to-government recruitment initiative, designed to ensure the safe and orderly deployment of Malawian workers to Israel.

This initiative follows extensive fact-finding missions carried out by Malawian government officials to assess the living conditions of Malawian workers already employed in Israel.

Youth rights activist Pemphero Mphande has expressed cautious optimism about the agreement, highlighting its potential to provide young Malawians with stable employment opportunities beyond the country’s borders.

He noted that this could reduce the number of young people fleeing to neighboring South Africa, where many face precarious circumstances and risk deportation.

The agreement is expected to have a positive impact on Malawi’s economy, with the potential to create new employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

The deal also underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Israel and leveraging international partnerships to drive development.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by several high-ranking government officials, including Honourable Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health; Honourable Peter Dimba, Minister of Labour; and Honourable Bennedicto Chambo, Deputy Minister of Labour.

Their presence highlights the government’s commitment to this agreement and its potential to benefit Malawian workers.

The signing of this agreement is a significant step towards deepening the relationship between Malawi and Israel.

As the agreement comes into effect, it is expected to pave the way for increased cooperation in areas such as vocational training, skills development, and employment.

With the potential to create new employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth, this agreement holds great promise for Malawi’s future development.