MALAWI SHUTS BORDER FUEL STATIONS TO STARVE ZAMBIAN MOTORISTS, BIKERS.



By The FOX Newspaper



Malawi has shut down several filling stations near the Zambian border, a move widely seen as an attempt to starve Zambian motorists, particularly those from Chipata, of cheaper fuel.





The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has officially cited non-compliance with licensing directives as the reason for the closures, specifically pointing to the illegal sale of fuel in jerry cans. However, many believe the real motive is to cut off the steady flow of Zambian motorists and motorbike riders crossing into Malawi for more affordable fuel.





The crackdown intensified after a police operation at the Total Filling Station at Mchinji Border resulted in the arrest of five suspects — including both Malawian and Zambian nationals — and the confiscation of 42 jerry cans of fuel. A vehicle used in the activity was also impounded.



MERA Legal Officer Clement Ng’ambi stated that the filling station failed to comply with the authority’s directive to stop selling fuel in jerry cans, which violated its licensing terms. “As a licensee, the station was obligated to follow our regulations, but it failed to do so,” Ng’ambi said.





Malawi Police Commissioner for the Central West Region, Barbara Mchenga Tsiga, reaffirmed the police’s commitment to enforcing the law, stating that further action would be taken against any filling station involved in illegal fuel sales.



Despite these official explanations, many in Chipata remain unconvinced. “We know what’s really going on here. The licensing story is just a cover-up,” said a Chipata motorbike rider. “They’re trying to force us to buy expensive fuel back home.”





The timing of the closures has only fueled speculation. Malawi is heading into elections, and the current government is facing mounting pressure due to its declining popularity. Political analysts suggest that cutting off Zambian demand for fuel could be an attempt to stabilize Malawi’s fuel supply and prevent local discontent ahead of the polls.





“It’s clear this is more about politics than licenses,” said a political analyst. “The government knows it’s unpopular, and any fuel shortages or price spikes before the elections could make things worse for them at the ballot box.”



The closure is expected to hit motorbike riders the hardest, as bikes have become one of the most popular and affordable modes of transport in Chipata.





MERA has maintained that the decision is purely regulatory, but with the timing and location of the closures, many Zambians are convinced this is an economic squeeze disguised as policy.



“It’s not about licenses — it’s about control,” said another Chipata resident. “They know how much we rely on Malawi for cheaper fuel.”





The closures have already started to cause fuel shortages and increased transport costs in Chipata, leaving motorists and commuters frustrated.