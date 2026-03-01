MALAWI VP ANSAH WISHES HH WELL AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



MALAWI’S Vice President Jane Ansah has wished President Hakainde Hichilema well as Zambia approaches the August 2026 general elections.





Dr. Ansah conveyed God’s blessings upon President Hichilema and expressed hope that peace will continue to prevail in the country.





She made the remarks when she paid a courtesy call on the President on the sidelines of the Nc’wala Ceremony.





In response, President Hichilema expressed happiness at the growing trade relations between Zambia and Malawi, noting that enhanced collaboration is key to strengthening both economies.





He said improved cooperation directly contributes to better livelihoods for citizens on both sides of the border.





The President also highlighted the Ngoni heritage, which has been preserved over generations, as a reinforcement of the historical and cultural ties between Zambia and Malawi.





He thanked Malawi for its continued support as Zambia heads into the election period.



ZNBC