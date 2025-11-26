MALAWI WOMAN’S PREGNANCY TAKES SHOCKING TURN AS SHE ‘DELIVERS’ A 250 GRAM STONE





By: Nation Publication Limited



A 32-year old woman in Malawi has reportedly delivered a 250 gram stone at Matandani Mission Hospital in Neno District, according to hospital officials.





James Wayile, the hospital administrator, confirmed the unusual incident, saying it occurred on Tuesday when the woman who comes from Chilombo Village under Chief Chekucheku arrived at the facility accompanied by her husband.





She appeared to be in late stage pregnancy and was showing signs of labour.



Medical staff immediately moved her to the labour ward, where she later expelled what was described as a stone-like mass through what seemed to be a natural delivery process.





Health authorities say the woman has now been referred to the district hospital for further medical evaluation to understand the cause of the rare occurrence.

