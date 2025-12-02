Malawian Pastor To Spend 10 Years Jail For Sleeping With Three Married Women During Prayers At His House

Esau Daison Kachinga, pastor of Life Changers Church, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting three women who went to his home to pray.

One victim said she visited Kachinga on September 17, 2025, to pray for her husband, who is imprisoned in Chipata, Zambia.

She was told to bring an unopened bottle of water but was taken to a room and raped under the guise of a prayer session.

Kachinga denied all charges during the trial, but three witnesses testified against him, leading to his conviction.

Justice Godfrey Nyirenda condemned the Victim Support Unit at Mchinji Police Station for attempting to bribe the victim with K150,000, which she refused and reported.

Nyirenda ruled that Kachinga’s actions violated sections 132 and 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code and deserved strict punishment.

The sentence was meant to warn other men and protect women from similar abuse.

Officials at the Mchinji Social Welfare Office welcomed the verdict, praising the role of justice in supporti