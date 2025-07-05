Male Escort Clayton Howard claims Cassie ab0rted a pregnancy for him

Clayton Howard, a male escort linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs in the ongoing federal investigation, has filed a civil lawsuit against both Diddy and singer Cassie Ventura, alleging years of abuse, s3xual exploitation, and physical and psychological harm.

Howard, who says he operated under the alias “Dave” while being employed for what prosecutors have described as “freak-offs” involving Diddy and Cassie, claims he was trafficked across state lines from 2009 for over five years as part of what he characterizes as a pattern of s3xual exploitation. In his lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Howard alleges that Cassie gave him a s3xually transmitted disease and later aborted a pregnancy without informing him, while continuing to engage in unprotected s3x with him.

The lawsuit accuses Diddy and Cassie of drugging, coercing, and manipulating Howard during what he describes as a “toxic, domestically abusive” relationship between the two celebrities. Howard claims he was repeatedly traumatized, used as s3xual entertainment, and forced into degrading acts. He alleges that Cassie pressured him into taking ecstasy and performing prolonged acts of m@sturbation, which resulted in physical injury including “tears, skin peeling and scabbing.”

Howard is one of seven male escorts referenced by federal prosecutors in Diddy’s high-profile s3x trafficking case. Though he did not testify, a federal agent previously described details of Howard’s involvement, including his accommodations at a Four Seasons hotel and flights funded by Diddy. These testimonies were among the evidence that led to Diddy’s conviction for transporting escorts across state lines for prostitution.

Diddy was acquitted on racketeering and broader s3x trafficking charges but remains in federal custody after being denied bail. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

Howard is seeking damages for emotional distress, medical expenses, lost wages, and other harm he says he endured as a result of his involvement with Diddy and Cassie.