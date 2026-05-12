MALEMA LAYS DOWN THE LAW ON RAMAPHOSA IMPEACHMENT



Following the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala scandal, Julius Malema has broken down the impeachment process and his demands are clear.





KEY DEMANDS:



Immediate Resignation…”You cannot have a president preparing for an impeachment process while occupying the office of the president at the same time.” Even if Ramaphosa resigns, Malema insists he must still face impeachment.





Immediate Impeachment Committee….Speaker Thoko Didiza must establish it “immediately. We cannot wait any longer.”





HOW THE PROCESS SHOULD WORK (per Malema):



The committee must have investigative powers, including:



· President Ramaphosa appearing personally to account (no sending ministers)





· Visiting Phala Phala farm to inspect where the burglary occurred



· Examining how the money entered the country and was stored





POLITICAL DYNAMICS:



Malema didn’t hold back:



· The ANC used its majority to “protect criminality” and “shield its leader”



· On the DA: “They were with us… now that they are eating bananas and apples, let’s see if they will be able to talk with a full mouth”





· He praised Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for voting with the opposition in 2022: “Her conscience was very clear”



ON RAMAPHOSA’S LEGAL CHALLENGE:



Ramaphosa plans to take the Section 89 report for judicial review. Malema’s response?





“It cannot be permissible for a president to indefinitely frustrate constitutional accountability processes by merely initiating litigation, whenever accountability becomes imminent.”