Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Set To Introduce A New Single Currency to Replace the CFA Franc





Bye-bye France. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are moving forward with creating a single currency to replace the CFA Franc.





Presidents of the AES; Assimi Goïta of Mali, Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, and General Abdourahamane Tiani of Niger have confirmed that plans for a single currency are under consideration.





The proposed currency would eventually replace the franc used in West and Central Africa.





France created the CFA in 1945 for its former African colonies to primarily continue its economic influence over Africa, even after independence.