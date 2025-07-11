Mali’s Interim President Assimi Goita signs law granting himself unlimited presidential term

Mali’s Interim President, General Assimi Goïta, has signed a new law granting himself a five-year presidential term.

The law is renewable indefinitely without elections, effectively allowing an unlimited presidency until the country is deemed pacified.

This move, widely anticipated, followed the approval of the bill by Mali’s military-appointed legislative body, the National Transitional Council (CNT), on July 3, 2025.

The law revises the Transition Charter, enabling Goïta, who seized power through coups in 2020 and 2021, to remain in power at least until 2030, despite earlier pledges to return to civilian rule by March 2024.

Critics view this as a deepening of authoritarian governance, especially amid recent actions like the dissolution of political parties in May 2025 and heightened political repression.

The decision has sparked concerns about Mali’s democratic backslide, with no new election dates announced.