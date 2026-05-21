MALOZO SICHONE BOUNCES BACK ON NEW PARTY TICKET AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS.



Former Muchinga Province Minister and Isoka Member of Parliament, Malozo Sichone, has been adopted as a parliamentary candidate under the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Sichone confirmed his adoption and revealed that the party has also adopted Ms Gift Nakapila as its candidate for Nkombwa Constituency.





Speaking to the media, Mr. Sichone said he is expected to file his nomination tomorrow, adding that all legal and logistical requirements have been met.



He noted that he has already secured the minimum number of supporters required to support his nomination.





He further expressed confidence and readiness to participate in the elections and stressed the need for unity among members as the country prepares for the polls.





The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity is led by Brian Mundubile.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cleared Mr. Mundubile as the party’s presidential candidate, with Makebi Zulu as his running mate, for the August 13, 2026 general election.





ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, confirmed that the nominations were accepted in line with Article 100 of the Constitution of Zambia and Regulation 11 of the Electoral Process Regulations.





Mrs. Zaloumis stated that the candidates were validly nominated to contest in the forthcoming presidential election.



The general election will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours across the country.

@isofm