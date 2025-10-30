MAMBILIMA MP JEAN CHISENGA AND 11 OTHERS ARRESTED FOR CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE THE BREACH OF PEACE.





Details in the statement



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that yesterday October 29, 2025, Chibombo and Liteta Police Stations conducted a joint operation which resulted in the apprehension of twelve (12) individuals for the offence of Conduct Likely to Cause the Breach of Peace.





Those detained at Liteta Police station include the following:

1. Susan Mulenga Mwelwa, aged 64, of katuba.



2. Edah Chikusu, aged 72, of Katuba,

3. Honourable Jean Ng’andwe Chisenga, aged 36, Member of Parliament for Mambilima Constituency.

4. Jean Chikubesho, aged 69, of Chibombo new boma.



5. Abraham Shimanimamba, aged 26, of Shaputa, Chipepo rural in Kabwe District.

6. Alex Shimanimamba, aged 20, of Shaputa, Chipepo rural in Kabwe District.

7. Naphtaly Chulo, aged 72, of Mutembea Moyo, Chadiza.



8. Christopher Mwenge, aged 50, of Kasukwe in Kasama a Lawyer.

The following were detained at Chibombo Police Station:

9. Morden Musala, aged 65, of shibuyunji.

10. Austen Mumvalama, aged 50.

11. Francis Cheleka, aged 50.

12. Ernest Malupande, aged 55, a farmer.





Preliminary investigations indicate that the group was found unlawfully assembled at the residence of Mr. Christopher Mwenge around 20:53 hours, waiting to be addressed by Hon. Brian Mundubile, who was later seen passing through Chisamba Security Checkpoint en route to Lusaka.

Police officers engaged the group and advised them to disperse peacefully; however, the detained individuals defied lawful orders and remained at the scene, prompting police to act and apprehend them, while others managed to escape.

All the detainees are in police custody. Their release is dependent upon them paying the Admission of Guilty fine for the offense.



The Zambia Police Service wishes to remind all political players and citizens that the right to freedom of assembly and association is guaranteed under the laws of Zambia, but such rights must be exercised within the confines of the law. Anyone wishing to hold a public meeting, procession, or assembly must seek prior notification from the regulating authority as stipulated under the Public Order Act.



The Zambia Police Service further emphasizes that operations of this nature are not politically motivated but are carried out in the interest of maintaining public order, peace, and security for all citizens, regardless of political or social affiliation. The Service remains non-partisan, professional, and committed to upholding the rule of law at all times.





We therefore urge all political parties and their members to observe the law at all times and to liaise with the nearest police station when planning public activities, in order to maintain peace, order, and public safety across the country.



The Zambia Police Service remains committed to protecting the rights, freedoms, and safety of all citizens, while ensuring that law and order prevail in every part of the country.

Issued by:

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER



