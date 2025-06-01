Mamelodi Sundowns face crucial showdown in Cairo for CAF Champions league final





Mamelodi Sundowns, are in Cairo for the decisive second leg of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League final against Egypt’s Pyramids FC, with the aggregate score locked at 1–1. The match, set for tomorrow at 7pm SA time at the 30 June Stadium, promises a thrilling conclusion to the continental showdown, with Sundowns chasing their first title since 2016 and Pyramids aiming for their maiden crown.





The first leg in Pretoria on May 24 saw Sundowns take the lead through Lucas Ribeiro’s 54th-minute strike, only for Walid El Karti to stun the sold-out Loftus Versfeld crowd with a stoppage-time header, securing a vital away goal for Pyramids.





With the away goals rule in effect, Sundowns must score at least once to keep their hopes alive. A win or a high-scoring draw (2–2 or higher) will secure the trophy for the Brazilians, while a Pyramids victory or a 0–0 draw will crown the Egyptian side champions. A 1–1 result will force penalties.





Sundowns, led by coach Miguel Cardoso, have shown resilience, eliminating 12-time champions Al Ahly in the semifinals on away goals. Their experience in high-stakes matches, bolstered by players like Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena, gives them an edge. However, Pyramids, backed by significant investment and a dynamic attack led by Fiston Mayele, are unbeaten in their last 23 home games and buoyed by the return of key player Mostafa Fathi.





Can the Brazilians etch their name in history, or will Pyramids make a bold statement on their debut final?