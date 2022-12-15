MAN, 81, ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA APPEARS BEFORE COURT FOR SENTENCING

An 81-year-old man of Kavuma Village in Lusaka’s Waterfalls, who trafficked in 68 grammes of Marijuana, has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court for his sentence.

The accused, Tie Mwape who admitted the charge, says he was using the drug for medication on his grandchild who has an ear infection.

In this matter, allegations are that on November 26 this year, Mr. Mwape trafficked in 36 grammes of marijuana, a herbal product of cannabis sativa without lawful authority.

If found guilty and convicted, the accused risks serving a maximum jail term of 25 years.

(Diamond TV Zambia)