A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old woman because she refused to be his girlfriend.

Manaka, the man, admitted to the court that he murdered Precious because she refused to date him. According to the suspect, he stabbed her more than 90 times since he couldn’t remember how many times he stabbed her after she refused to go out with him.

Manaka was convicted guilty of four offenses, including rape, robbery, murder, and breaking and entering. The 29-year-old South African man was sentenced to 8 years in jail for house invasion, life in prison for murder, 23 years in prison for robbery, and life in prison for rape.

Precious mother was seen weeping in court, claiming that precious was the breadwinner. Precious provides food on her table and pays their rent; how will she live without precious? He was accused of murder, raping a four-year-old child, and assault before stabbing precious to death.