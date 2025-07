Man Allegedly K!lls Girlfriend with Scissors After Heated Breakup





By Beatrice Chabaya



Police in Kanyama are holding a man identified as Mweene Mweemba over the alleged murd£r of his girlfriend Febby Namakama.





The murd£r allegedly occurred on June 16, 2025, where the suspect stabbèd the victim multiple times with scissors during a heated argument at her house, resulting in her dèath.





Police are yet to issue an official statement on the case.