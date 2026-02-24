MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHECKING INTO LODGE WITH 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL



A lodge security officer in Balaka alerted police after noticing that an older man had checked into one of the rooms with an 16-year-old girl.





Before the man could proceed with what authorities believe were his intentions, he reportedly began engaging in inappropriate physical contact with the girl. However, moments later, there was a knock at the door.





When he opened it, he was surprised to find police officers standing outside.

The man has since been taken into custody and is facing charges. Although he claims he had not yet engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl and had only “touched” her, police informed him that such physical contact can still amount to physical harassment under the law.





Authorities are also investigating whether there were previous instances in the relationship where he may have engaged in inappropriate or unlawful conduct with the young girl.





In his defense, the man reportedly stated that this was their first encounter and that he had never previously been intimate with her.

He further claimed that although he had taken her to the lodge and was found in possession of 13 condoms, this was supposedly their first time meeting in such circumstances.