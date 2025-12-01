Man Arrested for Allegedly Forcing Children to Consume Their Feces

Police in Ntche have arrested a 24 year old man n suspicion of forcing two children to remove and consume their own feces using their mouths.

The Ntcheu Police Spokesperson, Jacob Khembo, has confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect Samuel Maonga

According Khembo, Maonga’s arrest, stating that he allegedly compelled the two children, aged 9 and 11, to perform the horrific act.

Khembo explained that Maonga found the two children defecating on his field and subsequently ordered them to clean the waste using their mouths.

The children reported the incident to their parents, who immediately took them to the hospital where they received counseling. The matter was then reported to the police.

Maonga, who hails from Maonga Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njolomole, is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges related to forcing children to eat repulsive substances.