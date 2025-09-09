Man Arrested for Marrying 3 Women at the Same Time For Personal and Financial Gain

Harry Irvine Burdick Jr., from Davidson County, North Carolina, is accused of marrying three women at the same time for personal and financial gain. Deputies said he secured multiple marriage licenses without ever filing for divorce, leading to felony charges.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported that Burdick was arrested on August 22. He now faces two counts of felony bigamy but was released with a written promise to appear in court, according to First Alert 4.

Investigators began looking into his background in April. They discovered three marriage licenses issued in different counties, all active, and none connected to divorce records.

Officials said the marriages occurred in Lincoln County, Davidson County, and Guilford County. Each was legally registered, raising concerns about whether more cases could surface.

Authorities believe additional victims may exist. They are urging anyone who has been legally married to Burdick to contact local law enforcement.

Burdick is scheduled to appear in Davidson County Court on September 22 as the investigation continues.