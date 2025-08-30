Man Arrested for Repackaging Stones as Fertilizer

Police in Mwanza have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sharif Banda, for allegedly being found in possession of 16 bags of counterfeit fertilizer, each weighing 50 kilograms.

Mwanza deputy police spokesperson Rita Nyirongo confirmed the development, saying Banda was apprehended following a tip-off that he was suspiciously transporting quarry stones into one of the rooms at a rest house where he was lodging.

Upon conducting a search, police discovered Banda pounding quarry stones into small particles before repackaging them into new NPK-branded bags, which were being passed off as fertilizer.

Nyirongo added that investigations are ongoing to track down Banda’s accomplices. The seized counterfeit items will be handed over to the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) for further analysis.

Banda, who hails from Makuteya Village, Traditional Authority Chikwewu in Machinga District, is currently in custody and will appear in court once investigations are complete.