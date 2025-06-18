Man arrested for terroristic threats to ‘No Kings’ protesters

A Texas man was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats after he made YouTube comments about the “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump.

KVUE reported that investigators in San Antonio identified Travis Ryan Hayson through his YouTube account and IP address. He was taken into custody on Saturday.

“Time to kill some trash,” Hayson remarked on one YouTube news report about the protests. “Texas doesn’t need the National Guard. We’ll kill them ourselves.”

Texas just got a new hunting season,” another comment said.

According to authorities, the comments included racial slurs aimed at Black and Latino protesters. He was also said to have threatened the police.

“Where he clearly crossed the line is when he advocated for actually killing protesters, when he advocated for assaulting police officers, and when he stated in the past tense that he had done so,” defense attorney Joseph Hoelscher told KVUE. “At a certain point, it’s not just a joke anymore.”