Man cancels wedding to fiancée over alleged affair with a Catholic Priest

A Nigerian man, Nwandu Chibuike, has publicly announced the cancellation of his planned wedding after discovering that his fiancée was allegedly involved in an ongoing s3xual relationship with her reverend father.

According to Chibuike, the wedding was originally scheduled to take place on August 2, 2025. However, he said he decided to call off the event after learning of the alleged affair, which he claims continued even after the formal introduction between both families had taken place.

He wrote:

“It should have taken place on the 2nd of August 2025 but is now been cancelled because I discovered that she was still in an active sexual relationship with her rev father, even after the introduction, I have her confession on tape.”