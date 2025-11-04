Man charged with threatening to execute President Trump during Instagram video

An American man has been charged with threatening to execute US President Donald Trump in an Instagram video.

Trent Schneider, 57, was arrested at his home in Winthrop Harbor on Monday by a local SWAT team to be handed over to federal authorities.

He has since been charged with ‘making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person’ in respect of the president.

In an Instagram video, Schneider appears to threaten to execute Trump in a mass shooting event.

‘I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f***ing guns and I am going to take care of business myself,’ he allegedly said.

‘I’m tired of all you fing frauds. People need to fing die and people are going to die. F*** all of you, especially you Trump. You should be executed.’

The caption of the video read: ‘THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!! SHE IS A #FRAUD and a #COWARD!!! SHE CARES NOTHING ABOUT YOU or ME!!!’

Schneider also claimed in the video that Trump was an actor and had several body doubles who often stood in his place at events.

‘What a miserable fking time to be alive. It is truly fking miserable when you f**king trusted a fraud like Donald Trump.’

Police allege Schneider posted the same video online as many as 18 times between October 16 and 21. As of November 3, the video remains available on Instagram seven times.

The criminal complaint seen by the Daily Mail states Schneider posted a threatening photo on 20 separate occasions featuring a cartoon image of Trump.

The picture included text which read ‘Donald Trump SHOULD BE EXECUTED’ and was tagged at the geolocation of Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois.

Schneider’s posts were seen by a ‘concerned citizen in Florida’, who reported them to authorities.

Federal agents arrived at Schneider’s home on October 22, and claimed he ‘became irate and started yelling for the officers to get off his property’.

An hour later, the agents left his home, and Schneider allegedly filmed them as they left the driveway, sharing the video later online.

On Monday, with the help of a SWAT team, Schneider was arrested without incident

During his first court appearance, he asked to be placed in ‘Trump motel’ and ‘with popcorn’ until his detention hearing, which is due to take place on Thursday.

The criminal complaint stated Schneider is facing ‘pending foreclosure action’ and an auction is scheduled for November 4.

Schneider will remain in custody until at least his next court hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday at 2pm.