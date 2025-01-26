Man City Defeat Chelsea To Return To EPL Top Four

Erling Haaland scored a stunning goal to lead Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to return to the Premier League top four.

Pep Guardiola handed two of his January signings a surprise start, Abdulkodir Khusanov, and Omar Marmoush made their Premier League debuts from the start.

It was a start to forget for Khusanov, who made a mistake that allowed Jackson to assist Noni Madueke for the opening goal in the second minute to put Chelsea ahead.

Josko Gvardiol restored parity for Man City just before half time following finishing off a rebound from a Mattheus Nunes effort to end the first half 1-1.

Erling Haaland scored a stunning goal to make it 2-1 for Chelsea in the 68 minute after Robert Sanchez came off his line, which allowed the Norwegian forward to dink in a delightful finish for his 18th Premier League goal of the season.

Phil Foden put the icing on the cake following a superb lay off from Erling Haaland to allow him a straight run at Chelsea’s goal before finishing past Sanchez.

The victory moved Man City up to the fourth position on the Premier League table with 41 points, while Chelsea slipped to the sixth position on the log.

Up next for Chelsea is a home clash against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, while Man City will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool recorded a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town thanks to a brace from Cody Gakpo, and other goals from Mohammed Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves courtesy of a solo strike by Riccardo Calfiori.

Bournemouth stunned Nottingham Forest 5-0 to maintain their impressive run of form which took them to seventh on the Premier League log.