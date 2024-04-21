Man City Defeat Wasteful Chelsea To Book FA Cup Final Slot

Manchester City recorded a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday evening thanks to a late strike by Bernardo Silva to qualify for the FA Cup final.

Guardiola’s men were without the services of Erling Haaland, who missed the encounter due to injury.

Pochettino made one change to the side that defeated Everton 6-0, Enzo Fernandez replaced Mykhailo Mudryk.

Manchester City struggled to create any clear cut chances, failing to record any shot on target in the first half as Chelsea showed their wastefulness in front of goal again.

Nicolas Jackson was guilty of missing numerous chances in the first half to the frustration of Chelsea fans.

Chelsea had a penalty shout wave aside in the second half after Palmer’s free kick hit Jack Grealish’s hand.

Jackson missed two more chances in the second half before Manchester City broke away to deliver the sucker punch which sent them to a second consecutive FA Cup final.

Doku and De Bruyne combined to set up Bernardo Silva who produced a close range finish to put Guardiola’s men.

Pochettino will once again lament his side’s wastefulness for another Wembley agony following the Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool in February.

Manchester City will play the winner between Manchester United and Coventry in the final on May 25.