Man City join race for Everton’s Branthwaite

Manchester City has entered the competition to secure the signature of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with the Toffees, attracting interest from various clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid.

Despite already possessing a wealth of top central defenders, City sees Branthwaite as a promising talent akin to John Stones.

Like Stones, Branthwaite is a homegrown player known for his ball-playing abilities and comfort in playing out from the back with both feet. Stones himself made a similar move from Everton to City for £47.5 million in 2016.

Branthwaite’s potential transfer is estimated to be valued around £60 million. He recently earned his first call-up to the England senior squad for the current international window and is expected to feature in the match against Belgium on Tuesday night.

Having already established himself as a key member of the England Under-21s, a standout performance for Gareth Southgate’s side could further enhance Branthwaite’s burgeoning reputation as a talented young center-back.