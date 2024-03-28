Man City mull Kalvin Phillips’ exit

Kalvin Phillips is likely to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

The midfielder’s career has stalled ever since he joined City from Leeds United in 2022, starting only two Premier League matches since making his £42 million transfer.

–

Phillips, 28, joined West Ham United on loan in January in a bid to revive his career and secure a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, but his struggles have continued since moving to London.

City have insisted that Phillips could still have a future at the club, but sources have told ESPN that the more likely outcome is that he leaves permanently at the end of the season.

Advertisement –

Reports have suggested that, at some stage, Rodri could return to Spain, but there’s little confidence that Phillips can step up and take over when the time comes and it’s likely that City manager Pep Guardiola has already seen enough anyway.