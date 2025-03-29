Man City Players Don’t Deserve Bonus – Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that the playing staff and the coaching staff don’t deserve summer bonuses following their poor showing this season.

The Premier League defending champions are currently out of the top four, sitting in the fifth spot while failing to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.

However, Manchester City could still end up with a trophy by winning the FA Cup or the FIFA World Club Cup, which comes with £97m($125m) prize money.

FIFA announced performance-related bonuses for the competition, with the majority of the largesse going to European clubs.

Guardiola said even if they ended up winning the competition, it wouldn’t be enough for any member of the playing staff or coaching staff to get a bonus due to their dismal performances this season.

He said, “We don’t deserve it this season. We don’t deserve a bonus this season. The bonus, if you win, I don’t know how much. You go there; it’s for the club. The managers, the backroom staff, the players—we don’t deserve it. Not even a watch.

“We have been more than one year with that, so nothing changes with one more week or two more weeks or three more weeks or four more weeks.”

Man City will start their campaign against Moroccan side Wydad in Philadelphia on June 18 before taking on the likes of Al Ain and Juventus later in the competition.

Guardiola and his players will be back in action in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth on Sunday as they target a seventh consecutive semi-final in the competition.

The Spanish manager reiterated the team’s desire to advance to the last four of the FA Cup and to qualify for the Champions League.

He said: “The target is to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for seven years in a row, then after that we have to win games to qualify for the Champions League.

“In the good moments, you learn, and in the bad moments, you learn. When experiences happen, if you don’t learn, they will happen again.

“When I said in the past that Champions League qualification was a huge success, people didn’t believe me. Now they believe me.”

Ederson is expected to be in goal for Manchester City after he missed Brazil’s 4-1 defeat to Argentina.