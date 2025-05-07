MAN CLAIMS TO BE YO MAPS’ FATHER DESPITE THE SINGER REVEALING HE’S A DOUBLE ORPHAN





Several clips of a man claiming to be the Zambian superstar Yo Maps’ father are making rounds on social media. The man claims that Yo Maps’ mother took him away whilst he was working in Solwezi in 1999 and living in Luanshya.





Whilst on the Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast last week Thursday, singer Yo Maps gave a tough revelation of his upbringing as he said his mother and father passed away when he was young and added that he never saw his father. The singer also added that his blood relatives had abandoned him for over 20 years.





Everyone was in shock when videos of a man only identified as Wilton Mulenga alias Bashi Bianca from Mpika went viral as the man made claims that he is Yo Maps’ father and contrary to the singer’s revelation on the interview, his mother is also alive in Chipata.





Mr. Wilton Mulenga also said that he named the singer after his favourite renowned British singer and songwriter Elton John before smiling, saying his son has turned out to be a musician just like his favourite artist.





In dismissing allegations of only wanting to know him because he is now famous and rich. Mr Wilton Mulenga said he never knew where he was and it was only in 2023 that he found out Yo Maps was his son Elton Mulenga.





The person who made efforts to find the father, said Mr. Wilton Mulenga’s efforts to reach the singer in 2024 prove futile as the singer can’t be reached through strange numbers.





Social users are highly skeptical as they have made assertions that the man is mistaking the singer for another Elton Mulenga further starting that this case is similar to that of Lucky Dube while others have said the man is just trying to get money from the singer.





Yo Maps is yet to make a statement but from his interview, he made it clear that he wants nothing to do with his blood relatives as the whole entire 20 years he was living with his adopted parents, no one from his bloodline cared to reach out until when he became famous. Could the singer’s father be alive?



