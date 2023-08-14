MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER ALLEGEDLY K!LLING PREGNANT WIFE

Kalikiliki Police Post today August 13, 2023 received a report of suspected Murder in which Caroline Phiri aged 41 of house number BP 114/19 Mtendere East reported that Male Demiano Phiri, 40, of unmarked house number in Mtendere East had killed his wife Phelida Banda, 34, of unmarked house number Mutendere East.

This occurred between August 12, 2023 at 11:00 hours and toady August 13, 2023 at 06:30 hours

Brief facts are that the suspect Demiano Phiri went to dump his child, 5, at the Land Lord’s House, Christine Mwanza, 71, of House Number BP 114/19 Mtendere East Compound where he stated that the mother would pick her later.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM Zambia News that the deceased was later discovered dead by her Sister, Caroline Phiri, who had gone to the deceased’s house where she wanted to get something from her around 06:30 hours.

Hamoonga Police visited the scene of crime and a physical inspection of the body indicates that the deceased sustained a swollen face with blood stains and she seemed to be pregnant.

He says the body of the deceased has since been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Hamoonga says the suspect was later around 16:30 hours, yesterday, found dead near Kitana School in Mtendere East after suspectedly having drunk Doom pesticide.

He says the Suspect was found with a bottle of doom in his hands.

Hamoonga says the body has been deposited in the UTH Mortuary.

