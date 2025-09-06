Man cries out after finding out his wife of two months is cheating on him with another married man

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his story about how his newlywed wife for two months has already cheating on her.

The man, who goes by the name Osayande Rapheal Osaretin shared his story via a Facebook post where he explained how it all happened.

According to the man, he and his wife got married in June 2025. His wife’s other partner has however been married since 2017.

Raphael revealed that his wife and the said man had been together before they got married and their relationship still went on during their marriage.

The man has been sending money and support to his wife including buying her a 2004 Toyota Camry during their wedding period.

Raphael revealed that although he has caught them red-handed, his wife still doesn’t want to accept that she is cheating.

According to him, the cheating pair had been planning to travel abroad before he came into the picture.

When he proposed ending the marriage amicably, the wife refused. He even called her family and pastor to intervene, but to no avail.

“My deepest hurt has been watching my wife protect another man she has been having an affair with, all because of her plans to leave the country,” he wrote.

Raphael also shared photos of his wife’s lover with his own wife.