MAN DÎES AFTER A BEATING AT GIRLFRIEND’S PLACE IN CHIPATA

Police in Chipata are investigating the death of a Chipata City Council employee who died after being beaten at his girlfriend’s house allegedly by another man whom he found at her place when he visited her after knocking off from work.

Alick Banda, who works as a driver at the council, is said to have visited his girlfriend in Munga Township last Thursday between 19:30 and 20:30 hours when he clashed with another man.

The two men allegedly fought but Banda was allegedly overpowered by his rival, who also hit him with an unknown object on the back of his head.

“It’s like he was hit on the back of his head with [an] unknown object and he became unconscious before being taken to Kapata Urban Clinic the same night while the other man fled,” a source said.

From Kapata Urban Clinic, Banda was later refereed to Chipata Central Hospital last Friday but died on Monday around 04:00 hours.

Eastern Province deputy police commanding officer Stephen Mayoko confirmed investigations have been launched into the matter but could not divulge any further information. “Officers are still doing investigations on that matter.

Let us allow them to do the work and when they are done, I will give you information,” he said.

However, sources have revealed that police have picked up the girlfriend to help with investigations while Banda’s body is in Chipata Central Hospital awaiting post-mortem.