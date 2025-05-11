MAN DIES AFTER BEING ADMINISTERED WITH MVUBWE



Lundazi, May 10, 2025, ZANIS…A 25 year old man of Njolo Village in Chief Mafuta’s area in Chipangali District of Eastern Province has died after being administered with a sex enhancer commonly known as Mvubwe.





Gerald Banda died from suspected poisoning after a man only known as John administered an unknown substance to him to help boost on his sexual prowess.





The suspect is on the run.



East Commissioner of Police, Robertson Mweemba confirmed the matter to Zambia News and Information Services in Lundazi today.



Uncle to the deceased, James Miti 45 of Dima Village in Mafuta area reported the matter at Mugubudu Police Post yesterday around 9:45 hours.





Police say the case was handled on May 8, 2025 at about 03:40 hours at Chitandika Rural Health Centre, Chipangali district where the now deceased was rushed to.





The deceased is alleged to have been poisoned by John, whose other names are not known but of the same abode, through a traditional sexual enhancer commonly known as mvubwe.





Police say the victim was enticed to drink it as a booster for sexual desire and foul play is being suspected in the matter.



No arret has been made as the suspect is still at large.



ZANIS/LUNDAZI.