Man dies after pig bites his private parts

A 60-year-old man of Kainamfumu resettlement scheme in Solwezi district has died after allegedly being bitten by a pig.

The incident is believed to have happened on 19th October, 2022 as the deceased was feeding the animals at the farm.

North-Western Province Deputy Commanding officer, Robison Moonga has confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Admore Mpalata, a caretaker at the farm.

He has disclosed that Mr. Mpalata is suspected to have been bitten by a pig as he had sustained cuts on the right thigh and private parts and was bleeding severely.

Mr Moonga says the body of the deceased has been deposited at Solwezi general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while an inquiry has been opened in the matter.

Credit: Hot FM