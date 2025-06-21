Man discovers he’s not his father’s biological son after DNA test with siblings

A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to share a deeply emotional and unexpected revelation after he and his siblings decided to take a DNA test for fun.

According to his post, he and his three siblings, two men and two women decided to get tested casually, not out of suspicion but simply out of curiosity. However, the results shocked them.

Out of the four siblings, only the youngest, a 23-year-old woman was confirmed to be biologically related to their father. The other three, including the man who posted the story (aged 31), turned out not to be his biological children.

To confirm the findings, they repeated the test at a different facility. The results came back the same.

When they confronted their mother, she admitted that the biological father of the three older children was a man she dated before meeting their dad — and that he had already passed away. She begged them not to tell their father and pleaded with them to keep the matter secret.

The siblings agreed not to disclose the truth to their father, a man described in the post as selfless and hardworking, someone who sacrificed everything to give them a good life.

The poster expressed pain and confusion over the discovery, especially as he watches the man he thought was his biological father continue to love and support them without knowing the truth.

