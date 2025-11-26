Man discovers his girlfriend is a married woman after going through her phone

Infidelity is one thing, but being a cheat and an infidel is something on its own. Imagine having a husband and a serious boyfriend.

In a viral video captured by their door cam, the woman is seen violently confronting the man after he found out she was married.

According to close sources, the pair have been together for six months without the man knowing the actual relationship status of the woman.

He only found out she was married that fateful day after he took his time and went through her phone, that was when the truth came out.

During their confrontation, the woman turned violent and alleged the boyfriend had invaded her privacy by going through her phone.

Social media discussion has been wild on the matter. Lots of people claim the lady is a “walking red flag” while others say the man “dodged a bullet.”