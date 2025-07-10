Man divorced his wife of 10 years after seeing a video of her jumping onstage to dance and k!ss a singer during a live concert

In a shocking turn of events, a man has filed for divorce from his wife of a decade after a video emerged of her jumping onstage during a live concert to dance with and !iss the performing singer.

The incident, which has sparked widespread discussion online, reportedly took place at a high-energy concert where the wife, caught up in the moment, joined the artist on stage in a fleeting but intimate interaction.

Photos of the moment quickly went viral on social media platforms, showed the woman enthusiastically dancing alongside the singer before sharing a brief k!ss, prompting cheers from the crowd.

However, what seemed like a spontaneous moment of fandom turned into a breaking point for her marriage.

Her husband, upon seeing the footage, reportedly felt betrayed by the public display, viewing it as a breach of trust.

Sources close to the couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, revealed that the husband was “devastated” by the video, which he discovered through social media.

Despite the wife’s claims that the act was harmless and driven by the excitement of the moment, the husband felt the incident crossed a line, leading him to end their 10-year marriage.