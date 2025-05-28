Man faces life imprisonment for dismembering and scattering body parts of 19-year-old lady he took on a date

A man from Milwaukee by the name of Maxwell S. Anderson, is facing life in prison after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson in the brutal killing of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

The two met for a first date on April 1, 2024, at the Twisted Fisherman restaurant in Milwaukee, where Anderson previously worked.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant and phone records show they dined together, visited Duke’s on Water bar, and later went to Anderson’s home on the 3100 block of South 39th Street.

Robinson was reported missing on April 2 after failing to appear for her shift at Pizza Shuttle. That morning, her 2020 Honda Civic was found burned near West Lisbon Avenue and North 29th Street, containing her clothes.

Later that day, a severed leg, identified as Robinson’s through a DNA test, was discovered at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Additional remains, including a foot, torso, and arm, were found in Milwaukee and along Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee and Waukegan, Illinois, with a human arm confirmed as Robinson’s via DNA in June 2024.

A search of Anderson’s home revealed blood on bedding and walls leading to the basement, though DNA testing confirmed it was not Robinson’s.

Investigators also found gasoline containers, a knife in the kitchen sink, an axe, women’s clothing hidden in the basement, and a plastic tarp covering a sanitation sink.

A confidential informant claimed Anderson revealed plans to kill and dismember Robinson a month prior, on March 5, 2024.

Anderson, arrested on April 4, 2024, during a traffic stop, pleaded not guilty to all charges on April 22, 2024, waiving his preliminary hearing.

His trial was initially set for December 9, 2024, but was delayed to May 27, 2025, due to the need for further evidence analysis. He remains in custody on a $5 million bond.

The motive for the killing remains unclear, and Robinson’s family continues to search for her remaining remains.