Man ‘felt bad’ for murd£ring current wife so he travelled to k!ll his ex-wife who ‘deserved it’

A man who stabbed his wife to de@th “felt bad” about the murd£r, so he traveled across multiple states to murd£r his ex-wife because “she, unlike his first victim, deserved it.”

According to a release from the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Timothy Taylor traveled from North Carolina to Schenectady, N.Y., checked into a hotel, and snuck into the home of his ex-wife on the morning of May 28, 2023, and stabbed her to de@th.

He reportedly exited through a window and discarded his bloody clothing as he walked down the street, before taking a taxi to the hotel and then to the bus station.

At the time of the victim’s murder, the Brooklyn Homicide Squad was already searching for Taylor in connection to the murd£r of his current wife on May 13, 2023.

Taylor was arrested in a bar in Philadelphia and extradited to New York City for questioning by the New York Police Department, where detectives learned more about his motive.

“[Taylor] told the detectives that after he had k!lled his then current wife he felt bad, and he knew he had to come to Schenectady to k!ll his former wife because he harbored so much animosity toward her and in his words, she, unlike his first victim, deserved it,” the DA’s office said in the release.

Authorities noted that Taylor klled his ex-wife while her three children were in the home, two of which were fathered by Taylor.

“People should know that [the victim], while facing down her k!ller and knowing his intent, made sure to protect her children and after stabbing her more than 22 times, Mr. Taylor fled into the night without harming them,” District Attorney Robert M. Carney said.

“These children, particularly the oldest who was a high school student at the time, and their extended family, were instrumental to our office in bringing in this case.”

Taylor pled guilty to murd£r in the second degree on July 1, 2025. He faces another pending indictment for the murd£r of his current wife in Brooklyn as well.