Man finds out his son is his little brother after his girlfriend cheated on him with his father

Some bizarre actions and news you just can’t even wrap your head around it or even know how to begin.

In a crazy family twist and play, a man discovered the shock of his life which no one could have ever foreseen.

In a post that has gone viral on Facebook, massage therapist Troy D. Stephenson revealed that his son whom he has been raising is actually his little brother.

According to him, he performed DNA tests on his son and the result came out negative. Further analysis showed the boy was his father’s son.

Apparently, Troy’s girlfriend, with whom he has three kids with has been having an affair with Troy’s father and the father knocked her up.

People expressed disbelief about the situation. People say it is the most heartbreaking thing any man can go through.