Man follows his wife for 40 minutes and she ended up in a hotel

A man followed his wife for 40 minutes only for them to arrive at a motel where she was apparently meeting another man.

After following her for 40 minutes, she finally arrived at a motel where she was apparently meeting her lover.

When asked by the husband what he was doing there and who she was meeting with she gladly answered that she was meeting with somebody and the husband does not know him.

In a follow up question, she also admitted she has been cheating on him.



“For 13 years we’ve been together. Who the hell is it?” the husband asked as he loved in closer on her.



“Look at all the shit that you done put me through,” she exclaimed as she began to get defensive. “13 years look at all the stuff that I’ve been through with you.”

“Are you gonna stand here and keep the camera in my face or can I go finish doing what I was doing?” she asked him.

The video has caused mixed reactions online. While some console with the woman, others feel the wife is right especially since the husband could not defend her allegations