MAN HACKS WIFE, MOTHER-IN-LAW AND NEIGHBOUR BEFORE TAKING OWN LIFE.



A peaceful Monday morning in the village of Vitondo in Chief Nkweto’s area of Chinsali District was shattered by horror as a man went on a brutal rampage, hacking his wife, mother-in-law, and a neighbor before ending his own life in what police have described as a case of attempted murder, unlawful wounding, and suicide.





The incident occurred on April 8, 2025, around 07:30 hours, and was reported at Isoka Police Station by the brother to the victim aged 43 who helplessly watched as his sister was attacked by her husband, Francis Sinkala.





According to the police statement , the suspect, 36-year-old Francis Sinkala of the same village, used an axe to inflict deep and bloody wounds on his wife, 32-year-old , slashing her face and head in a violent outburst inside her mother’s home.





The attack came amid ongoing marital disputes that had led to her separation from him a decision supported by her mother.



Moments later, Francis stormed out of the house and headed for a nearby field where his mother-in-law, 50-year-old, was cultivating.





She became his second victim, sustaining a deep wound at the back of her head.



As frightened villagers rallied to intervene, 35-year-old community member stepped forward in a brave attempt to disarm the attacker.





But the axe-wielding man turned on him too, leaving him with a deep gash on his left elbow and severe pain across his body.



The suspect then fled into the nearby bush, prompting a community-wide manhunt.





Hours later, police received a tip that Francis had been seen near the local graveyard drinking an unknown substance from a cup.



Officers rushed to the scene, only to find him lying lifeless near a maize field.





It is believed he took his own life by ingesting a pesticide.



His body bore no physical injuries and has been transported to Isoka District Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.



At the hospital, the three victims were being attended to by medical personnel.



The hacked neigbor was treated as an outpatient, while the mother inlaw to the suspect is reported to be in stable condition.





However, the wife to the suspect remains in a critical state, fighting for her life.



Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police, Moola Dennis, confirmed the incident in a statement.



ISO FM