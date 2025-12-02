Man hires neighbour to impr3gn@te wife, sues him after 72 failed attempts

A bizarre civil dispute has reportedly emerged from Stuttgart, where a man is said to be suing his neighbor for breach of contract after a highly unusual arrangement failed to produce a pregnancy.

A 29 year old German man Demetrius Soupolos is suing his neighbour 34 year old Frank Maus for breach of contract after the latter failed to impregnate his wife in 72 different attempts to do so.

Demetrius is reportedly unable to father a child due to sterility, allegedly paid his neighbor paid his neighbor to help him out.

Soupolos paid Maus $2,500 for the job and for three evenings a week for the next six months, Maus tried desperately to impregnate Traute.

However, after a total of 72 unsuccessful attempts over a six-month period, Mr. Soupolos decided to take a legal action.

When no pregnancy resulted, Soupolos demanded Maus undergo medical testing, only to learn that Maus, too, was sterile.

The case took another twist when Maus’s wife admitted their two children were fathered by his cousin.

The lawsuit reportedly accuses Maus of failing to fulfill the terms of the agreement, demanding the return of the $2,500 payment.

He is also seeking compensation for the emotional distress and wasted time resulting from the neighbor’s repeated failures.

Maus, however, insists he never guaranteed conception, only that he would make an honest effort.