MAN HITS RELATIVE AFTER CHURCH CRUSADE

A 30-year-old farmer of Monze’s Bweengwa Area has been sentenced to 4 months imprisonment after hitting his relative with a brick on the head.

The victim, Felix Munankombwe, sustained a wound on his left cheek and suffered general bodily pains.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that Paul Munankombwe assaulted the victim on 29th October, 2022 a charge to which he pleaded guilty.

Facts before the court are that the accused and the victim were seated together outside around 22 hours after coming from a church crusade.

The accused then asked to use the victim’s phone, and after being given the device, attacked the victim with a brick for no clear reason – thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

In mitigation, Munankombwe asked for leniency, saying he is taking care of his sick wife, children and his grandmother who has a disability.

Magistrate Michael Mulalelo sentenced him to four months imprisonment with hard labour, taking into consideration that the accused is a first offender.